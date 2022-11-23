TV Actor Venu Arvind Says 'I Have Become Like This Because Of The Curse Given To Me By The Audience'

Venu Arvind, who starred in Sun TV's serial Vani Rani, has spoken about his health condition and the reason behind it for the first time after months of medical struggles.

Vani Rani Venu Arvind, who is popular among the fans for acting in the serials Selvi, Vani Rani and Chandrakumari aired on Sun TV, has been in a coma for a few months and is undergoing intensive treatment. Many of his fans are condoling him by sharing that video. Venu Arvind has acted in many serials directed by K Balachander like Kadhal Pagadai, Kasalavu Nesam, Kadhal Vangi Vanden.

Apart from the serials, he has also acted in a few movies like Alaipayuthe and Vallavan. He also directed the film Sabash Sariyana Potti. He suddenly fell ill and a few days after his recovery, he developed pneumonia. Doctors who examined him found out that he had a tumor in his brain. Many people were spreading rumors that Venu Arvind was in coma. This caused a huge shock among the small screen fans.

Radhika Sarathkumar, who co-starred with Venu in Vani Rani serial, said that Venu is currently in ICU. But not in a coma. He will return home safely. He had said not to spread any rumor until then. After a few months, Venu Arvind has now spoken in an interview.

"Bygones be bygones I'm alive now. Let's see what happens next. And nothing major happened to me. I had a small tumor on my head. They removed it and now I am fine. The doctors are giving me continuous treatment.

It seems that all this has happened to me because I acted as a villain and fell into the mouths of many people. When I play a villain in a serial, many people insult me directly to my face when I go out. At that time I thought it was a reward for my performance. But later I felt that I have become like this because of the curse given to me by many people. If I had not acted like that then other actors who saw it would not have chosen the same path. I feel sad about it. He also said that he no longer wants to act as a villain." says Venu Arvind in an interview to a media portal.

Fans who have seen this video are expressing their wishes that Venu Arvind gets well soon and come back to acting.