Producer-actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin is all praise for Suzhal - The Vortex which dropped on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Many celebs from different film industries have been calling it a must-watch, including names like SS Rajamouli, Priyanka Chopra and the list just continues... over its screenplay and stellar performances.

The producer-actor-politician took to Twitter to heap praises on the project and termed it as "best Tamil series ever". He congratulated Pushkar-Gayatri, the filmmaker duo who wrote and produced the series, and actors Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy, Parthiban and Kathir who played lead roles in it.

Udhay also added in his tweet that his post on Suzhal isn't a part of paid promotion. The film's cast, music director Sam CS, director Bramma and producers thanked him for his appreciation. The series has been receiving appreciation from several quarters ever since it was released on Amazon Prime Video.