Vaadivaasal Glimpse: Suriya Takes Internet By Storm With His Jallikattu Training Visuals

Vaadivaasal, the highly anticipated project that features Suriya in the lead role, is in the initial stages of its production. The Vetrimaaran directorial, which is touted to be a period drama, is based on the Tamil Nadu sport Jallikattu. On the occasion of Suriya's birthday (July 23, Saturday), the team revealed the much-awaited Vaadivaasal Glimpse, to the much-excitement of cine-goers.

In the highly exciting video, the leading man is seen learning Jallikattu, with a real bull. The Vaadivaasal glimpse suggests that something very special is in store for the Tamil cinema audiences, who are eagerly waiting for the Suriya-Vetrimaaran project. However, a disclaimer in the video has made it clear that this is not a teaser of the highly anticipated project.