Vaadivaasal, the much-awaited upcoming project marks the first on-screen collaboration of Suriya and director Vetrimaaran. The talented actor is said to be appearing in a never-seen-before avatar in the project, which is touted to be a period drama. As per the latest updates, Suriya's first glimpse from Vaadivaasal is gearing up for release.

The sources close to the Vetrimaaran directorial suggest that the first glimpse video is slated to be released on the occasion of its leading man's 47th birthday, which falls on July 23. According to some other reports, the Vaadivaasal first glimpse video might get revealed on Suriya's birthday eve, July 22.