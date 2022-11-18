Vaathi Release Date: Movie To Hit Screens In February 2023

Produced under the banner Sithara Entertainments, along with Fortune Four Cinemas, the first single of the movie is topping the charts since its release.

The Dhanush starrer bilingual project 'Vaathi'/ 'Sir' has completed the shoot and was slated for theatrical release this December. The movie is directed by Telugu director Venky Atluri.

Meanwhile, the makers of the movie have given out a release update on their social media. Accordingly, the movie's release date has been postponed to 17th February 2023.

The tweet, "A slight delay but the wait is worth it. With renewed spirit, We will be bringing #Vaathi #SIR movie to the theatres on 17 Feb 2023."

Set in the 90s era, the movie has Dhanush playing a lecturer named Balamurgan(Tamil)/ Bala Gangadhar Tilak (Telugu).

It can be understood from the promos of the story's plot as Balamurugan is a third-grade junior lecturer at Tirupati Educational Institute. He fights against corruption and other issues that exist in educational institutions which eventually impact the opportunities for growth that students who are economically challenged deserve, but are deprived of.

The film might probably be based on some real incident or event and could paint a picture of the educational reforms that our society has gone through in the recent past.

Samyuktha Menon plays his love interest. The film also has Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Aadukalam Naren, and Ilavarasu in important roles. The music was composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar while cinematography is done by Dinesh Krishnan and it is edited by Navin Nooli. The Tamilnadu theatrical rights of the movie are said to have been bagged by Red Giant Movies.

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in Selvaraghavan's 'Naane Varuven'. He was seen playing dual roles as antagonist and protagonist. Though the film received a divided response, Dhanush's acting was flawless.

Before this, he had tasted massive success in 'Thiruchitrambalam'. He shared screen space with Nithya Menon, Prakash Raj, and ace director Bharathiraja. Dhanush is currently working on Arun Matheswaran's directorial, Captain Miller, a period drama.