Vaibhav Starrer Buffoon's second single 'Thani Maramai' was released as a lyric video on September 7. The song has been written by Uma Devi and sung by Pavithra Ramesh and Aditya Ravindran. The film's music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

It has the typical Santhosh Narayanan blues breezing throughout the track. The lyrics match the dreamy and intimate mood set up by the instruments and the frames show Vaibhav and Anagha walking alongside each other on a beach. Although there isn't anything unique or attention-seeking about the song, it makes for a good listen.

The first single 'Madichu Vecha Vethala' was released as a video song. It staged an amateur dance performance which gets interrupted by Vaibhav and his friend. The song has groovy beats native to the land and is scored as a proper folk dance number.

The film stars Vaibhav and Anagha as lead characters. Anagha rose to fame after her performance in Santhanam's time travel comedy Dikkilona, especially the song 'Per Vachaalum.' The song was a very mildly remixed version of the original version from the infamous Michael Madhana Kama Rajan. The earlier film's music was composed by Ilayaraaja, and the recent film's music was composed by his son Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The film's supporting cast includes Aadukalam Naren, Joju George, Anthakudi Ilaiyaraja, Moonar Ramesh, Tamizh, Aadukalam Jeyabalan, and Madurai M.P. Vishwanathan.

Buffoon is written and directed by Ashok Veerappan and produced by Karthik Subburaj's Stone Bench Films. Dinesh Purushothaman is the cinematographer, and Vetre Krishnan is the editor of the film.

Buffoon's teaser, which had released a few months back, shows Vaibhav as a gangster, and he seems to be working for someone. His boss, played by Aadukalam Naren, tells him the threats don't mean anything and nobody can touch him. The film seems to be an action drama from the looks of it.