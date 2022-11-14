Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu And Santhosh Narayanan Are Coming Together With The Appatha Song From Naai Sekar Returns
After a long wait, Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu has returned to acting with his upcoming film Naai Sekar Returns, which is being produced by Lyca Entertainment and directed by Suraj. This song penned by Lyricist Vivek has been choreographed by Prabhu Deva Master.
Nearly one and a half crores were spent on this song. Lyca got impressed with the storyline and offered to make this film, so this much awaited song happened.
It has been announced that the song, which starts with Appatha, will be released tonight at 7 PM. Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu sung the song in the music of Santhosh Narayanan and it is said to be a super-fun song.
There are reports that the release date of the film has been postponed to second week of December. The film is going to censors soon and it is said that the film will run for three hours and twenty-five minutes. Along with Vadivelu, actress Shivani Narayanan, Redin Kingsley and others have played important roles in this film. The posters of the film have already been well received by the fans.
After this film, Vadivelu starrer Maamannan will be released and it is noteworthy that he has signed many films. In the list, actor Vadivelu agreed to a contract of doing 3 films with Lyca Entertainment.
- Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu Starrer Naai Sekar Returns Audio Rights Have Been Acquired By Think Music India
- Who Is The Director Of Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu's Next Film With Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi ? - Name Leaked
- Legendary Actor Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu Join Hands With Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi For His Upcoming Film
- Mari Selvaraj Completed The Shooting Of Maamannan Featuring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil & Vadivelu
- Maamannan: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Udayanidhi-Keerthy-Fahadh Project
- Thalaivar 169: Rajinikanth And Vadivelu To Reunite For The Nelson Directorial?
- Happy Birthday Vadivelu: Twitterati Can't Keep Calm As They Wish The Meme King On His Special Day!
- Vadivelu Jokes About His Co-Star Thalaiva Rajinikanth’s Political Entry
- Vadivelu-Parthiban’s Ultimate Combo To Be Back After A Decade?
- Shankar To Collaborate With Lyca Again For A Film Featuring Vadivelu In The Lead!
- 'Eli' Movie Review: A Slow Paced Film That Fails To Impress
- Rajini Murugan Now, Will It Be Kamal Aiyappan And Ajith Ganesan In The Future?