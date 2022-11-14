Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu And Santhosh Narayanan Are Coming Together With The Appatha Song From Naai Sekar Returns

After a long wait, Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu has returned to acting with his upcoming film Naai Sekar Returns, which is being produced by Lyca Entertainment and directed by Suraj. This song penned by Lyricist Vivek has been choreographed by Prabhu Deva Master.

Nearly one and a half crores were spent on this song. Lyca got impressed with the storyline and offered to make this film, so this much awaited song happened.

It has been announced that the song, which starts with Appatha, will be released tonight at 7 PM. Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu sung the song in the music of Santhosh Narayanan and it is said to be a super-fun song.

There are reports that the release date of the film has been postponed to second week of December. The film is going to censors soon and it is said that the film will run for three hours and twenty-five minutes. Along with Vadivelu, actress Shivani Narayanan, Redin Kingsley and others have played important roles in this film. The posters of the film have already been well received by the fans.

Advertisement

After this film, Vadivelu starrer Maamannan will be released and it is noteworthy that he has signed many films. In the list, actor Vadivelu agreed to a contract of doing 3 films with Lyca Entertainment.