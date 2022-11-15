Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu’s Appatha Song From His Upcoming Film Naai Sekar Returns Insults Director Shankar?
Vadivelu, who emerged as a leading music comedian in Tamil cinema, has not acted in films for the past few years. Ace Director Shankar had filed a complaint against him after he left halfway through the film Imsai Arasan 24am Pulikesi. It is well known that Vadivelu was given a red card based on Shankar's complaint.
The red card problem ended only a few years ago. After that Vadivelu got busy in cinema again. Currently, he has finished playing hero in the film Naai Sekar Returns. Directed by Suraj, the film is produced by Lyca Entertainment on a grand scale. The shooting of the film is over and the post-production work is going on in full swing.
In this case, the first song of Naai Sekar Returns was released yesterday (November 15, 2022). Vadivelu himself gave the vocals for the song titled as Appatha. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music. Durai and Asal Kolaar wrote the lyrics for this song, choreographed by Prabhu Deva.
The song, which was composed very differently, is trending on YouTube. On the one hand, the lyrics of this song are mired in controversy. Accordingly, the reason for this controversy is the lines that appear in it, "I had a job and was doing it peacefully... I became sick by some dog". The town knows that he could not act because of the problem with the director Shankar. In such a situation, netizens are raising doubts that actor Vadivelu has used such a line in the song to make director Shankar angry. Whereas the film title Naai Sekar Returns itself have 'dog' (Naai) in it.
