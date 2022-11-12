Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu Starrer Naai Sekar Returns Audio Rights Have Been Acquired By Think Music India

Think Music India has acquired the audio rights of actor Vadivelu's upcoming film Nai Sekar Returns. It is noteworthy that actor Vadivelu has sung all the four songs of the film.

Actor Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu, the leading comedian and best character actor of Tamil cinema, has started his second innings with the movie Nai Sekar Returns. Actor Vadivelu, who has not appeared in the cinema for about four years after the 2017 film "Mersal" directed by Atlee, is ready to completely conquer the fans with his re-entry. He played the lead role of Nai Sekar in the film, produced by Lyca Entertainment and directed by Suraj.

Vijay TV fame singer Shivangi Krishnakumar played the Nai Sekar's daughter role. Also Redin Kingsly, Shivani Narayanan, Anandraj, Munishkanth, RJ Vigneshkanth, Lollu Saba Seshu, YouTuber Prashant and others have played important roles in the film. It is made as an out and out comedy film. As Vadivelu is acting after a long break, there is a lot of anticipation for the movie among the audience.

Advertisement

Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music for Nai Sekar Returns. Think Music India has acquired the audio rights of the film. This important information has now been released by Lyca on social media. The crew has mentioned that they will end this year on a high note with Nai Sekar Returns.

There are four songs in Nai Sekar Returns movie. Actor Vadivelu himself has sung all those four songs. In this comeback, Vadivelu is going to shine not only as a great actor but also as a great singer. It is noteworthy that following this film, actor Vadivelu completed shooting for Mari Selvaraj's Mamannan starring Udhayanidhi Stalin. He has been signed for Chandramukhi 2 and many other films.