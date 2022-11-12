Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu Starrer Naai Sekar Returns Audio Rights Have Been Acquired By Think Music India
Think Music India has acquired the audio rights of actor Vadivelu's upcoming film Nai Sekar Returns. It is noteworthy that actor Vadivelu has sung all the four songs of the film.
Actor Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu, the leading comedian and best character actor of Tamil cinema, has started his second innings with the movie Nai Sekar Returns. Actor Vadivelu, who has not appeared in the cinema for about four years after the 2017 film "Mersal" directed by Atlee, is ready to completely conquer the fans with his re-entry. He played the lead role of Nai Sekar in the film, produced by Lyca Entertainment and directed by Suraj.
Vijay TV fame singer Shivangi Krishnakumar played the Nai Sekar's daughter role. Also Redin Kingsly, Shivani Narayanan, Anandraj, Munishkanth, RJ Vigneshkanth, Lollu Saba Seshu, YouTuber Prashant and others have played important roles in the film. It is made as an out and out comedy film. As Vadivelu is acting after a long break, there is a lot of anticipation for the movie among the audience.
Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music for Nai Sekar Returns. Think Music India has acquired the audio rights of the film. This important information has now been released by Lyca on social media. The crew has mentioned that they will end this year on a high note with Nai Sekar Returns.
There are four songs in Nai Sekar Returns movie. Actor Vadivelu himself has sung all those four songs. In this comeback, Vadivelu is going to shine not only as a great actor but also as a great singer. It is noteworthy that following this film, actor Vadivelu completed shooting for Mari Selvaraj's Mamannan starring Udhayanidhi Stalin. He has been signed for Chandramukhi 2 and many other films.
- Who Is The Director Of Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu's Next Film With Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi ? - Name Leaked
- Legendary Actor Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu Join Hands With Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi For His Upcoming Film
- Mari Selvaraj Completed The Shooting Of Maamannan Featuring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil & Vadivelu
- Maamannan: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Udayanidhi-Keerthy-Fahadh Project
- Thalaivar 169: Rajinikanth And Vadivelu To Reunite For The Nelson Directorial?
- Happy Birthday Vadivelu: Twitterati Can't Keep Calm As They Wish The Meme King On His Special Day!
- Vadivelu Jokes About His Co-Star Thalaiva Rajinikanth’s Political Entry
- Vadivelu-Parthiban’s Ultimate Combo To Be Back After A Decade?
- Shankar To Collaborate With Lyca Again For A Film Featuring Vadivelu In The Lead!
- 'Eli' Movie Review: A Slow Paced Film That Fails To Impress
- Rajini Murugan Now, Will It Be Kamal Aiyappan And Ajith Ganesan In The Future?
- Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Puli To Be A Fun Filled Ride?