Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Vanitha Vijayakumar Accuses Kamal Haasan Of Being Biased Towards Rachitha

Vanitha Vijayakumar, who is a former contestant in the show in its third season, has been reviewing the sixth season for IndiaGlitz Tamil. After Sunday's episode, she openly accused host Kamal Haasan of being biased toward Rachitha. She said, "Azeem has been following the game exceptionally. He has his own strategy and he is following it very well. But now he is standing up against Kamal Haasan sir himself. It may turn out to be a good thing for him. But we cannot predict audience's reaction."

Bigg Boss Tamil's sixth season is gaining momentum rapidly. While the first few weeks were dull, the show paced up quickly. And public reviews are also being shared by the show's fans on social media. Besides fans, celebrities have also been sharing their opinions about the show in several YouTube channels.

"I don't know why Kamal Haasan is not voicing out against whatever happened between Robert and Rachitha. Robert has been talking about serious matters in a laughable manner, and Kamal sir did nothing but laugh along with him. I don't know why Rachitha is being favored. She is like the 'lady with a lamp' against whom no one talks. Even Kamal sir could be her fan, but that is different."

She added that it could be the makers' strategy to brush aside the mistakes of Rachitha, and Kamal sir is merely following the same. "We don't know what is going on behind the screen," Vanitha said.

Daughter of Kollywood's popular celebrity couple Vijayakumar and Manjula, Vanitha is known for boldly voicing out her opinions. Apart from contesting in the third season of Bigg Boss, Vanitha also took part in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil's OTT version, which was aired on Disney+ Hotstar. The current season is being aired in Vijay Television from Monday to Friday between 10:00 pm and 11:00 pm, and on weekends, the show starts at 9:30 pm.

Kamal Haasan, who has been hosting the Tamil version of Bigg Boss is hosting the sixth season, too. One can watch the reality show on Disney+ Hotstar too. A 24/7 live broadcast is also being aired on the streamer.