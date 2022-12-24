Varisu Audio Launch: A Look At Our 'Nenjil Kudi Irukkum' Vijay's Iconic Speeches

Mersal's audio launch: When he advised his fans to ignore the negativity

During the audio launch of Mersal, Vijay addressed his fans as "Nanba" and gave them a little piece of advice. He said, "I often meet my fans and friends and the common question that they have for me is how I deal with Negativity. I always tell them how I do it, and now I am going to tell you all. Just Ignore them. Ignore them totally. People who want to spread negativity will do so until they get tired after which they will stop it. If we don't respond to them, it will make our life easier."

Advertisement

Bigil audio launch: When he started the speech with a song

One of the most popular songs of Vijay is "Nenjukkula Kudiyirukkum" from the movie Bigil. And during its audio launch, Vijay started his speech by singing the song and made the fans go berserk.

Sarkar audio launch: When he spoke about "Usupethuravan and Kadupethuravan"

Vijay set the stage on fire when addressed those who irritate others during the audio launch of his movie Sarkar. He said, "Usupethuravan kitta ummunum, kadupethuravan kitta gammunum irundh vaazhka jammunu irukkum (If you stay calm when people irritate you, your life will be successful)"