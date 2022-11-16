Varisu Distribution Rights: Is Seven Screen Studios Releasing Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu?

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu has been going through issues with distribution and release as per the buzz.

Industry information is that Thunivu has already locked a Pongal release and Red Giant Movies is booking theatres for the Thala Starrer. The unofficial update is that Dil Raju, producer of Varisu did not agree to give the film for distribution, without a Minimum Guarantee settlement, and hence Red Giant Movies didn't pick the film.

Now the latest talk is that Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studios has agreed to pay an MG price for Varisu and distribute it in Tamilnadu. The production house will be producing Vijay's next, Thalapathy 67, and this is believed to be a strategic move to make sure the business of Thalapathy 67 doesn't get affected by the issues that Varisu is facing currently.

There have been rumours that Red Giant is occupying theatres fast, especially single-screen theatres. It is believed that about 60 percent of single-screen theatres have been booked for Thunivu already, and more will follow. On the other hand, the Telugu version of the film is also getting pressure as the film is set for a Pongal release. Sankranti is a major festival in Andhra, even more, important than Deepavali, and a major Tamil Star releasing his film at the time, is creating conflict.

All these bottlenecks have led to speculation that the release of Varisu might get postponed. However, there have been no updates from the team, official or unofficial that the film will not have a Pongal release. Thala Vs Thalapathy for Pongal 2023 has been a major marketing bait for both these films, and a withdrawal from the contest would create a lot of talk among the fans of the actors.

Let's wait for a confirmation from the Varisu team about the release date. And as the Pongal is only a couple of months away, we can also expect an update about a teaser for the two films anytime soon. Thunivu team has not released any songs yet, and that might happen quite soon as well.