Varisu’s Thee Thalapathy Song: STR’s Salary For The Song Will Surprise You

Now, talking about the song, it made the headlines when the makers announced that Tamil superstar Silambarasan TR has rendered his voice for the song. With the powerful lyrics of Vivek and the enthralling music of Thaman, the song has all elements to make fans get goosebumps. Speaking of which, the reports on Silambarasan TR's remuneration(!) has been making the headlines recently.

One of the most-awaited Tamil movies Varisu is gearing up for release soon. And the makers are leaving no stone unturned for the movie's success when it comes to promotion. The latest song released by the makers titled Thee Thalapathy has turned out to be a chartbuster and the song is topping the playlist of Kollywood fans.

According to reports, the actor did not charge a penny for singing the song. Tollywood producer Dil Raju, who is bankrolling the movie reportedly insisted on paying him for the song. But STR denied taking home anything and he sang the song purely out of his respect and friendship with Vijay.

Another song titled Ranjithame was released by the makers earlier last month. Directed by Telugu helmer Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu is touted to be a family drama. It is a bilingual movie and will be released in Tamil and Telugu languages. In Telugu, it will be released as Varisudu. Rashmika Mandanna is co-leading the movie along with Thalapathy. This film will also mark the duo's first-ever collaboration.

As far as the box office is concerned, Varisu will be locking horns with Ajith's upcoming movie Thunivu directed by H Vinoth. The movie is directed by Boney Kapoor and has Manju Warrier as the leading lady. While Varisu will be released on January 12, Thunivu will see its release on January 11. So, it is going to be an epic box office clash in the Kollywood box office this Pongal.

Speaking of Silamabarasan TR, the actor broke his failure streak with the movies released this year namely Maanaadu and Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu. He has several projects in his lineup including Pathu Thala and Corona Kumar. Updates about these movies are expected to be announced by the makers soon.