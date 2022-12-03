Varisu Second Single ‘Thee Thalapathy’ Official Announcement Is Out: Vijay Is Ready To Set The Stage On Fire!

Varisu is being produced by popular Telugu producer Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Vamshi Paidipally directed the film starring Thalapathy Vijay. Actress Rashmika Mandanna is playing the heroine in the film. Apart from that, the film has a huge star cast including Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Sham, Sangeetha and Jayasudha. Thaman has composed the songs and the background music for the film.

Meanwhile, an official announcement has been made by the production team of Varisu. The announcement said, "Time to celebrate 30 years of Thalapathy Vijay's film career." Earlier, Thaman, who composed the music for the film, raised expectations by tweeting, " Fire enginesssssssssssssssssssssss Be Ready.. Love you Vijay Anna".

In this case, the new update of Varisu movie has been released. In this update, it is informed that the second song of Varisu movie titled 'Thee Thalapathy' will be released on 4th December at 4 PM. Also, the poster has been designed as if the king in the chess board is set on fire in the background.

The first single 'Ranjithame' from Varisu became a mega hit. The song has reached a record of 75 million views on YouTube. Music composer Thaman has composed this song. Actor Vijay's own voice easily lifted it as a super hit song.

Jani Master, one of the leading dancers in the South Indian film industry, worked as a dance choreographer in Varisu movie. Varisu second single 'Thee Thalapathy' has been shot at Ballari in Karnataka. Jani Master has taken lots of photos with antiques in the museum-like space there. Along with these photos, he posted, "One more Chartbuster loading from actor Vijay Sir & director Vamshi Sir's Varisu. Shot in exquisite locations of Ballari. Spent some crazy moments. Grateful to these lovely people for being so welcoming & supporting. Keep your expectations high."

Earlier during the shooting of Varisu, some scenes were leaked. In it, there were some fight scenes and a song sequence with Rashmika Mandanna. These videos went viral all over the web. Due to this, many Vijay fans became furious. Similarly, photographs of Rashmika Mandhana and Vijay taking a selfie were released. These photos were also widely shared among fans. The movie team has put an end card to these leaks with the continuous official updates now.