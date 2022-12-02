Varisu Teaser: When Will Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu Teaser Arrive?

The recent update about Varisu is that Vijay has completed shooting his parts in the film, and the rest of the shoot would probably go on until December 9. The team has apparently shot some action sequences and although a family-centric story, the film is going to be a blast on screen.

With around six weeks to the release date, the expectations about a teaser are high. Considering that this is the holiday season, and there will be plenty of convenient dates to release a trailer, the fans expect a teaser to drop within a week at least. So that a Trailer & Audio launch function could happen around New Year's Eve.

However, the buzz is that the team is planning to go straight for a trailer and avoid releasing a teaser for Varisu. While this is definitely a bit disappointing at the moment, maybe the wait could hype up the film a bit more for the fans and could give the trailer more scope to entice the audience.

There will be an update from both Varisu and Thunivu teams at about 6.30 pm this evening. We will know for sure then.

The first single Ranjithamey has clocked about 77 million views and has been received well by the audience. The hit combination of Thaman and Johny Master has created insane hype for how the song is going to be at the theatres. Johny had also tweeted that they had shot one other song for the film and Vijay's moves in that song would blow our minds. The moves in Arabic Kuthu in Beast, managed to woe so many of Vijay's fans and more of that magic is expected from Varisu songs.

There is also talk about a second single release. Rumour has it that STR has sung a track for Thalapathy and that song might be released as a single before the audio launch. STR and Thaman have worked together before and their combination has been successful. There is a decent probability that this rumour is actually true.

With Varisu and Thunivu clashing, there are bound to be some strong marketing and promotion plans for both biggies. Once the promotion season rolls out, it will be a festival of its own.