Varisu shoot is progressing well, and it is expected that the shooting phase will be completed by the month of September. The film is highly anticipated due to the debut pairing of Vijay with Rashmika, Vamshi, and Dil Raju. Rashmika plays the female lead in Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, and produced by Dil Raju.

The film's on set pictures have been leaking lately. Earlier, a glimpse of a shot in a hospital room had leaked, and very recently a picture of Vijay and Rashmika in bright red outfits has leaked. The latter appeared to be from a song shoot.

Now the most recent update on Varisu is that the Bigg Boss fame Ganesh Venkatraman has joined Varisu's cast. The actor rose to fame right after his debut film Abhiyum Naanum. His notable films include Unnaipol Oruvan, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru, and Thani Oruvan.

Vamshi's track record is insanely impressive and the Thalapathy-Vamshi combination is likely to stir up a storm at the box office. Rashmika was rumoured to star opposite Vijay in his previous project, and the long-teased pairing finally happened with Varisu. Her adorable presence in the film's pooja ceremony was widely trending and their love story is bound to be as adorable.

The film is expected to be a family drama, giving Vijay a breathing space between all the action he has been doing in his recent years. It was rumoured it might not have any action, but Sarathkumar in an interview said that there are action blocks in the film.