Twitter wars launched by fans of stars is not a new thing, especially for Kollywood cinephiles. And more often than not, wars between fans of Tamil stars Ajith Kumar and Vijay have erupted several times. This time around, both the actors’ movies are scheduled for release back-to-back. So, the war between the fans of the stars has begun to get more intense.
Varisu Vs Thunivu: Hashtag War Breaks On Twitter As Fans Go Berserk
On Sunday, fans of Vijay and Ajith went berserk on Twitter. While Ajith’s fans trolled the fans of Vijay, the Bigil actor’s fans trolled the fans of the Dheena actor. With this, hashtags trolling the movies have been trending on Twitter since Sunday morning and they remained top trends throughout the day until Twitter saw a glitch and several users in India complained of the site not working.
Speaking of the movies, here’s everything you need to know:
Varisu
Directed by popular Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu is a bilingual drama, that will be released in Tamil and Telugu languages. It will see its release on January 12. It will be released in Telugu as Varisidu. Tollywood star Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing the leading lady in the film, which is touted to be a family drama. S Thaman has composed its music and it is bankrolled by Telugu producer Dil Raju. Yogi Babu will be seen playing an important role in the movie. Sham is expected to play the main antagonist. Sangeetha, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, and Jayasudha round up the cast of the movie.
Thunivu
On the other hand, Thunivu led by Ajith Kumar has Manju Warrier as the leading lady. It is directed by H Vinoth, who helmed Ajith’s previous movies Valimai and Nerkonda Paarvai. So, Thurivu marks the duo’s third collaboration. It is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Ghibran has composed the music for the action-packed drama. John Kokken, Nayana Sai, GM Sundar, Mahanadi Shankar, and Samuthirakani play important roles. The film is awaiting release on January 11. Yogi Babu is playing an important role in this movie as well. It is reported that the film will be based on a bank heist led by Ajith Kumar’s character.
