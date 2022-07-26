Vattam, Sibi Sathyaraj's upcoming thriller is heading straight for the OTT release. The movie's digital streaming rights have been secured by Disney+ Hotstar. The movie, which is much-awaited from Madhubana Kadai fame director Kamalakannan, will be available for streaming from July 29, announced the makers of the film at a recently held pre-release event.
Vattam Starring Sibiraj & Andrea Jeremiah To Release On Disney+ Hotstar!
Vattam is a thriller which revolves around four characters and events that set forth a storm for them in 24 hours. Vattam is touted to be a hyperlink drama that connects all the characters to each other at a point of time overrun by its narration. Speaking about the film, Sibiraj, who recently hit the screens with the fantasy adventure film Mayoon, shared, "Vattam is an important film in my career, and it is even more special as Dream Warrior Pictures are producing it. I play the role of Mano, a boy-next-door who is a friendly chap. The movie relies on the shoulders of four characters."
Vattam is produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner. Soodhu Kavvum fame Srinivas Kavinayam wrote the film along with Nalan Kumarasamy. The movie's soundtrack is composed by Nivas K Prasanna, and cinematography handled by PV Shankar. Shivanandeeswaran is the editor of Vattam.
Andrea Jeremiah, Athulya Ravi, Vamsi Krishna, Chaitra Reddy and Bala Saravanan are other actors who played pivotal roles in Vattam.
