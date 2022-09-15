Vendhu Thanindadhu Kaadu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is a gangster film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon starring Silambarasan and Siddhi Idnani. The movie is the first part of a duology, written by B Jeyamohan with the screenplay written by Gautham himself. The movie was released to a positive response all over the world on September 15. Simbu is receiving appreciation for his performance in the film, which is an additional feather in his cap.

Within a couple of hours after the film's theatrical release, several illegal websites started sharing the content of Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu. The film's original video was copied and circulated on pirated websites and several social media pages. The movie is now available for downloading and viewing online, owing to the rampant piracy. Measures in place by the police and producers of the film industry to contain piracy have failed, leading every other film and web series to fall prey to it.