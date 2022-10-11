Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu AKA VTK OTT Release Date: Muthu Bhai Comes Home In A Few Days

For Simbu, things have been looking upward again in the past year after a few difficult years. His Maanaadu which was released in late 2021, and Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu which was released a month back, have both been commercially successful. VTK was released on the silver screen on September 15.

Now the film has been announced to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Thursday, October 13. The film has good writing, Gautham's aesthetics and vision, and Simbu's performance to attract attention, apart from the phenomenally successful album composed by AR Rahman.

This morning, on October 11, the team also released a deleted scene from the film. The scene showed the first introduction of Muthu to Kharjee. The scene was titled Deleted Scene 1. Is this an indication that the team would release more deleted scenes?

VTK also marks a comeback of sorts for the director. Gautham Menon has had some issues with releasing his films, and his previous release Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta didn't shine either. The combination of ARR, Gautham, and Simbu created a landmark success with Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya. When they reunited for the third time in VTK, expectations were tremendous. The team has delivered on the expectations and proved their magic once again.

The film's plot takes a naive young villager named Muthu to Mumbai and throws into a world full of violence and debauchery. He is sick of it and he tries to find a way out desperately. The story unravels itself to tell us whether his journey takes him toward or away from what has been allegedly destined for him.