The grand audio launch and trailer release event of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu has happened yesterday. There was a lot of buzz on social media before and during the event. Kamal Haasan and STR both arrived on a helicopter to the joy of the numerous fans assembled at the venue. Vijay TV has acquired the telecast rights for the event, which is to be aired on September 11.
Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Audio And Trailer Launch Event Goes Well
Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu stars Silambarasan AKA STR and Siddhi Idnani as the leads. The trailer was neat, and it showed Simbu in multiple phases of Muthu, as the underdog rises up in the streets to become a gangster. Gautham's voice narrates a collection of thoughts that offer a perspective about Muthu and introduces us to his world.
The film has been written by Jeyamohan and Gautham Menon. Jeyamohan has been credited for the story, and Gautham has been credited for the screenplay.
The film's music has been scored by AR Rahman. A track list was released initially, and during the event, the whole album was made available across platforms.
Voiceovers in Gautham's films have been a topic of discussion for years. While some feel that it seems outdated and redundant, others feel that it brings a certain affinity to the character for the audience.
The former category has been getting more supporters over time, especially after the director's previous directorial venture Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta. While it does create doubts, the fact that Gautham has felt sure about this trailer being narrated by him, makes us wonder if the director has something that would blow our minds.
Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu has been produced by Vels Film International and will be distributed by Red Giant Movies. The film is slated for a theatrical release on September 15.
