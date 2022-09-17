On the release day, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu performed well at the box office. On the second day, with positive word of mouth, the movie opened in more theatres and shows.

Actor Silambarasan and director Gautham Vasudev Menon's third collaboration, a musical action drama, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was released all over the world to a positive response from fans and critics. The movie, which has a realistic story, is getting applause for the narration, performances, and technicalities. AR Rahman's soundtrack for the film is a standout.

Take a look at day-wise Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Box Office Collection here:

Day 1: Rs 8.35 Crore

Day 2: Rs 4.70 Crore

Total 2 Days Collection: Rs 13.05 Crore

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu charts the journey of Muthuveeran AKA Muthu, a guy from a lower caste community. He is a graduate and has to support his family of a mother and younger sister. He moves to Mumbai in search of opportunities. He gets entangled in the dark world of Mumbai, where he is ordered to kill others for his livelihood. How he reaches for getting intimidated to intimidate others as a successful gangster is all about the film.

The movie stars Siddhi Idnani as the female protagonist and has several other actors like Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, Neeraj Madhav, Delhi Ganesh, and Appukutty among others in pivotal roles.

The film's cinematography was handled by Siddhartha Nuni and editing was done by Anthony. Written by B Jeyamohan, the movie was bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh on the Vels Film International banner. The movie was distributed by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.