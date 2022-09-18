The movie, which will have a sequel, has been dubbed into Telugu as the Life Of Muthu. The film is doing well due to not much of competition at the box office in both the languages.

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon has made a comeback with STR AKA Simbu starrer Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The movie, which was released amid decent expectations from fans of the actor and director went on to become a successful project with the positive response it garnered at the box office. By the third day, the number of shows for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu had increased.

Take a look at the day wise Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu box office Collection here:

Day 1: Rs 8.35 Crore

Day 2: Rs 4.6 Crore

Day 3: Rs 7 Crore

Total 3 days Collection: Rs 19.95 Crore.

Muthu is a lower caste graduate and has the responsibility of his aged mother and a younger sister. In order to provide for them and enhance their living conditions, he leaves Tamil Nadu for Mumbai. He then falls into the dangerous underground world where his only livelihood is to kill others. Muthu, who hails from an underprivileged background struggles initially and later emerges as one of the ruthless gangsters.

The movie's story is penned by B Jeyamohan. The film has been made by Ishari K Ganesh under the Vels Film International banner, as the producer. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu also stars Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, Neeraj Madhav, Delhi Ganesh, and Appukutty among others in key roles. Siddhi Idnani made her Kollywood debut as the female lead through this film.

Anthony edited the film which has cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni. The movie was distributed by Red Giant Movies all over Tamil Nadu.