The movie marks the Kollywood debut of actress Siddhi Idnani. She was paired opposite Simbu in the film, which has its soundtrack composed by Oscar Award winner, AR Rahman. Needless to say, the film's music is one of the main highlights.

Silambarasan's fourth collaboration with director Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vendhu Thanindathu Kaadu is a musical gangster film. The film opened to viewers all over the world on September 16 to a positive response. The film has been garnering appreciation and praise for its content, narration, story, and performances.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu down below.

Day 1: Rs 8.35 Crore

Day 2: Rs 3.85 Crore

Day 3: Rs 6.15 Crore

Day 4: Rs 5.75 Crore

Total 4 Days Collection: Rs 24.60 Crore

The film stars Raadhika Sarathkumar in the role of Muthuveeran AKA Muthu's mother. Muthu has to take of Muthuveeran and his younger sister. Hailing from a lower caste, Muthuveeran's childhood and teenage years are troublesome and he reaches out to Mumbai for better opportunities after graduation. There, he falls into the mafia of gangsters and finally emerges into one.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu also stars Neeraj Madhav, Siddique, Delhi Ganesh, and Appukutty among others in crucial roles. The movie was dubbed and released in Telugu as The Journey of Muthu. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu will have a sequel as well.

The film's cinematography was handled by Siddhartha Nuni and editing was done by Anthony. Written by B Jeyamohan, the movie was bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh on the Vels Film International banner. The movie was distributed by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.