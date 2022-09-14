Actor Simbu's latest release, a realistic gangaster drama loaded with legendary AR Rahman's music, and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, is going to hit the screens on September 15. The pre-release buzz suggests the film is going to be a hit.

The movie is said to have a heart-warming story of a lower caste youngster Muthuveeran, his lady love Paavai, played beautifully by debutante Siddhi Idnani. His aims, aspirations, and struggle for identity are depicted in a typical Gautham Vasudev Menon style in this poetic drama. The story is about Muthuveeran and his life in the city to which he reaches out in order to pursue higher education.