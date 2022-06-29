The Silambarasan starrer has been slated to get a grand theatrical release on September 15, this year. Thus, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu will mark director Gautham Vasudev Menon's comeback to the big screens after a very long gap. Initially, it was reported that the project is slated to hit the theatres by the third week of August 2022. But, the makers opted for a September release for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, the upcoming action thriller that marks the reunion of Silambarasan and director Gautham Vasudev Menon, is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Tamil cinema in 2022. On June 28, Tuesday, the makers finally revealed the much-awaited Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu release date, with a special teaser.

The release date announcement teaser of the Gautham Menon directorial, which was released on June 28, Tuesday, has truly impressed the film enthusiasts who are eagerly waiting for the project. The raw and unique teaser opens with the introduction of the technical crew of the film when the camera takes the viewers to the upstairs of a Mumbai Chawl building. Later, Silambarasan's character is shown sitting on the top floor with an injured hand, after which the title of the Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and the release date of the film is revealed.

Advertisement Advertisement

Watch the Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu release date announcement teaser here:

As reported earlier, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, which is touted to be a rustic action thriller, features Simbu in a never-seen-before avatar. The talented actor has shed over 15 kilos for his role in the movie and surprised both his fans and Tamil cinema audiences with his makeover. Director Gautham Vasudev Menon, on the other hand, is finally taking a break from his signature urban stories for the film.

AR Rahman, the Oscar award-winning musician is reuniting with both Silambarasan and Gautham Vasudev Menon for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The movie features newcomer Siddhi Idnani as the female lead. The highly anticipated project is bankrolled by Isari K Ganesh under the banner Vels International.