The 2.19 minutes long trailer opens with director Gautham Menon's voiceover, which suggests that this is not a story, but is life. The viewers are then introduced to Muthu, the central character played by Silambarasan. Muthu is a young man from the Tamil Nadu village, who reaches Mumbai and gets caught in the web of crimes.

The highly anticipated Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu trailer is finally out. Silambarasan and Gautham Menon, the leading man and director launched the supremely promising trailer at a grand trailer and audio launch event held in Chennai, on September 2, Friday. The impressive trailer of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is now winning the internet.

The biggest highlights of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu trailer is unarguably Silambarasan's appearance as Muthu, and AR Rahman's extraordinary background score. The trailer also hint that the Gautham Menon directorial is going to be a technically brilliant film, especially when it comes to its visuals, editing, and production design. It is also evident that director Gautham is taking a completely different route in his career with this gangster drama, thus bidding goodbye to his signature urban stories.

As reported earlier, the Silambarasan starrer is being made as a two-part film. With the trailer, it has been confirmed that the first part of Gautham Menon's film revolves around its protagonist Muthu's journey from a commoner to a gangster. The second part of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu will depict how he emerges as a powerful don.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is penned by senior writer Jeyamohan. The movie features newcomer Siddhi Idnani as the female lead opposite Silambarasan in the film. Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, Neeraj Madhav, and others have appeared in the supporting roles. Siddhartha Nuni is the director of photography. Anthony has handled the editing. The project is bankrolled by Vels International and distributed by Red Giant Movies.