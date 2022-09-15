The film is touted to be a realistic gangster film with heavy emphasis on music. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu has Siddhi Idnani as the female lead.

Actor Silambarasan's upcoming film under the direction of Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu (VTK) is releasing all over the world on September 15 amid decent expectations from fans of the actor as well as the director. The movie which is planned as a duology. Written by B Jeyamohan, this film will serve as the first instalment of the duology. The movie's music is composed by AR Rahman and it has already garnered enough appreciation.

The regular moviegoers and fans, who have watched the film a bit earlier than others, have taken to their respective social media handles to share their opinions. Many of them Tweeted about the film's pros and cons and here are a few tweets about the same.

Silambarasan portrayed the role of Muthuveeran and Siddhi Idnani donned the role of Paavai. The movie marks the third collaboration of Silambarasan and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

The story is of Muthuveeran, a lower caste youngster who arrives in the city for higher studies. His struggle for identity and that of his community in the society is depicted through a heart-warming story and impeccable performances.

The movie also stars Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, Neeraj Madhav, and child artist Aangelina Abraham in pivotal roles. Director Gautham wrote the film's screenplay and the cinematography is handled by Siddhartha Nuni. Anthony edited the film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, which is bankrolled under the banner Vels Film International by Ishari K Ganesh.