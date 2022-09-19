Actor Silambarasan's latest film, a musical gangster film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, written by B Jeyamohan and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon is roaring at the box office. Released on September 16 all over the world, the movie earned a good word-of-mouth and became a sleeper hit. The film marks the third collaboration of STR and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Siddhi Idnani made her Kollywood debut as the female lead opposite Silambarasan in the film.

In a recent statement released by the film's production house Vels Film International, the movie has earned about Rs 50.56 Crore within four days of its theatrical release all over the world.