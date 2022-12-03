Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu Actor Hari Vairavan Passes Away Due To Kidney Failure!

Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu actor Hari Vairavan, who was ill for the past few months, died today at 12.15 am.

Hari Vairavan played supporting and comedy characters in films such as Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Naan Mahaan Alla & Kullanari Kootam. Hari Vairavan has acted in the 'Parotta Scene' which is a popular comedy in Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu movie. In it, actor Soori goes to the shopkeeper and asks if they can take up the challenge of eating Parottas. Then the shopkeeper will say that anyone can come except apart from that person. 'That person' is actor Hari Vairavan. The film got him a unique identity and great recognition. Then his character in Kulllnari Kootam also was well received by fans.

Directed by Suseendran and starring actor Vishnu Vishal, Soori, Appukutty and others, the film Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu was a huge hit. Vishnu Vishal, Soori and Appukutty are currently acting in many Tamil movies. Hari Vairavan played Vishnu Vishal's close friend in this film. He also has acted as a comedian and supporting actor in various Tamil films.

Actor Kayal Devaraj has posted on his Facebook page that actor Hari Vairavan, who was ill for the past few months, died at 12.15 am. In the post he published, "Hari Vairavan, who acted in the films Kulllnari Kootam, passed away today (3.12.2022) at 12.15 am. Suffering from diabetes, both his kidneys failed. His body will be cremated today at 4.30 pm in Katchanendal, Madurai district. He has a wife and a daughter."

Hari Vairavan came from Madurai and was under treatment due to poor health. Hari Vairavan, who was suffering from loss of livelihood due to a lot of health problems, died this morning without treatment.

Actor Hari Vairavan's death has caused grief among fans. His last rites are expected to be held in Madurai today. Prominent actors and actresses will reportedly pay tribute to him.

In this situation, last September, his health worsened. Hari Vairavan is struggling even to speak. In this situation, Hari Vairavan told a private television that he has been suffering from diabetes for 11 years, many parts of his body have become inflamed and affected, and all his jewelry and money have been spent on medical expenses.