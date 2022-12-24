Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu Actor Maayi Sundar Passes Away Due To Severe Jaundice!

Actor Maayi Sundar of Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu film fame passed away today at 2.45 am due to health problems. He has acted in comedy and character roles in more than fifty films like Maayi, Thullatha Manamum Thullum, Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Kullanari Kootam, Milakai, Silkuvar Patti Singham, Gatta Kusthi and Katchikkaran.

Maayi Sundar passed away while receiving treatment for jaundice in his hometown Mannargudi. He is 50 years old and unmarried.

It is important to note that his co-actor Hari Vairavain, who acted with him as Vishnu Vishal's friend Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu and Kullanari Kootam passed away a few days before. Another fact is that popular actor Nitish Veera, who acted in Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu part 1 and part 2 along with Maayi Sundar died an year before due to corona.