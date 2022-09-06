Viduthalai Making: Director Vetrimaaran On How The Film Differs From Visaranai

"I don't make films. I witness when a film happens" said the blockbuster filmmaker Vetrimaaran to a media portal. He is almost ready with the first part of his upcoming film Viduthalai, which is based on writer Jeyamohan's short story Thunaivan. The story is about a newly recruited cop in police department and his life in company of fellow policemen when they camp in a specific location. Working style, work pressure & day to day life of policemen is portrayed in this film. Visaaranai was another police story made by Vetrimaaran, where the film speaks from the perspective of ordinary people. On the other hand, Viduthalai will deal with the views of both police department and the people. As we all know, Soori is playing the lead role and Vijay Sethupathi is playing his mentor. Initially, the director asked Vijay Sethupathi for just 8 days of shoot. But now it crossed 40 days and still they are finding it difficult to complete. They incorporated some changes in the script as well. Usually when Vetrimaaran is working on a scene, he keeps adding more details to it. He takes the inputs and contributions that are valid from actors and technicians on the spot while making. Since Vijay Sethupathi who is well-known for improvisation is playing a prominent character, he will happily join the director's club. Such developments will also add to the delay.

The ace filmmaker told a leading media portal, "I won't see it as a delay. I don't believe it. I'm learning something new from every film of mine. It takes a long time to shoot in Sirumalai terrains." Usually they cover up 3 to 4 scenes per day in normal locations, where everything is under control. But in such terrains it is difficult to shoot one scene per day. Logistical errors, lockdown and uncertainty in climatic conditions made this delay longer. But Vetrimaaran's audience is ready to wait even for another year to witness a better experience while watching the film. He also said that they usually work for a maximum of 17 to 18 days per schedule and now, it has been 30 days already. The Director further told the portal, "The climax is very challenging and we are working on it as an elaborate sequence. That particular episode is very emotional. It's a philosophical space and I don't know whether we can get close to it but we are trying to deliver it. You will realize it while watching the film. It is in the content of the film."

We have been conditioned to follow what has been followed over the years. We have grown up looking for our approval in the eyes of the society than defining our own self-worth. Films made by Vetrimaaran created strong debates over the same. They chose Sathyamangalam to shoot first. There were a lot of night sequences in the film. The team planned to shoot those as day for night (shoot in the day and convert into night in post-production process) but it doesn't work. Also there was no proper place for the crew to stay. Vetrimaaran got a suggestion from Andrea about this place, where they shot recently for Pisasu 2 and they shifted to Sirumalai forest immediately. Cinematographer Velraj did an extraordinary work by using lights which won't disturb the eco system in the forest. Prakash Raj and Gautam Menon are also playing remarkable roles in this film. Maestro Ilaiyaraja's music will make it even bigger. While the masters are working together, let's wait for the masterpiece!