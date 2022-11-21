Viduthalai, Vaadivasal & More: Vetrimaran And The Projects On His Timeline

Andrea starrer Anel Mele Pani Thuli has been released on Sony LIV and is getting love and support from the public. In a recent interview, the producer of the film Vetrimaran along with the director of Anel Mele Pani Thuli, Kaiser, and Andrea was promoting the film. As part of the interview, Vetrimaran was asked about projects on his timeline.

Vetri said Vidhuthalai, his upcoming film is going to come out in two parts. The film stars Soori and Vijay Sethupathi as the male leads, and the equal scope of the two leads has been emphasized highly by the team right from the first look release.

After Viduthalai, Vetrimaran scheduled his project with Suriya, Vaadivasal. The film is set in the backdrop of the traditional sport, Jallikattu. The film was supposed to begin earlier, but there were changes in the plan, and Vetri went on to work on Viduthalai first. Vaadivasal production would begin after Vetri is done with Viduthalai.

After Vaadivasal, Vetri said he will be doing a film for producer Elred Kumar. He didn't mention anything else about this project. Vetri said he is also involved in the series Nilamellam Ratham, in which he will be directing two episodes. The series stars Ameer as the lead.

Following these projects, Vetri said a big project is being set up and he can't reveal anything about the project as it's way too early for that. But judging from his description it sounds huge. He probably is talking about his project with Vijay, which was supposed to have happened much earlier.

Talks were that Vetrimaran and Vijay had agreed to do a film, and they were even planning to go on floors after Vijay was done with Master. However, since Vaadivasal was already signed, Vetri was supposed to get to that. Vijay considered a few other directors before signing Beast with Nelson. And Vetri due to various reasons, couldn't get started with Vaadivasal immediately and went on to work on Viduthalai.

Kamal Haasan is actively collaborating with young directors who show promise. Vetri could have been talking about a film with Kamal even. The possibilities are endless and we can speculate forever, but as of now, a Vetri-Vijay project seems to be the most likely option.

Or...or, it could be Vadachennai 2 as well. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. There are two volumes of Viduthalai, and Vaadivasal yet to be released. And then another film is to be signed. Let's wait as the master storyteller slowly executes his plan for the next five years.