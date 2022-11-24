Vignesh Shivan’s Mother Appreciates Her Daughter-in-law Nayanthara In A Recent Interview

Lady Superstar Nayanthara, the leading actress of Tamil cinema, fell in love with Director Vignesh Shivan, while she was acting in his debut film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the year 2015. The couple got married on the June 9, 2022 after dating for almost 7 years. Film celebrities, relatives and friends only participated in this wedding which took place at a resort in Mahabalipuram.

Following this, they went to European countries for their honeymoon and after returning, they were busy in their film work. Meanwhile, Nayanthara-Vignesh Sivan couple announced on their social media on October 9, 2022 that they had twins after exactly 4 months of their marriage. The Tamil Nadu government has ordered an investigation into this surrogate mother issue. It was revealed that they acted according to the law.

Now, a video of Nayanthara's mother-in-law praising the Lady Superstar is going viral on the internet. The couple celebrated their first Diwali after marriage (Thala Diwali) and Nayanthara's birthday one after the other. Lot of pictures of Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara has gone viral.

"In our house, there are 8 servants including 4 men and 4 women. Nayan saw one of a servant girl sad and asked her the reason. The girl said that she had some financial problems and need Rs. 4 lakhs to close a pending loan. Immediately after hearing to this, she gave her Rs. 4 lakhs to settle the loan. I was watching all this." says Vignesh Shivan's Mother in a recent interview to a media portal.

She further said, "It can be thought that the actress can give it since she has a lot of money. But giving also requires a mind. Whereas that maid has also worked so hard for us. And Nayan's mother came from Kerala and presented a gold bangle to the girl. There are cameras around the apartment. They don't even take coffee or food without asking Nayan. So if we stay in a place until the faith is created, they will look after the good and the bad. I gave 5 pounds of jewelry to another girl who worked in our house."