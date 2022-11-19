Vijay's 'Master' Releases Nationwide in Japan

It is a known fact that Thalapathy Vijay's blockbuster movie Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was a run-away hit in India. Originally released in Tamil in the year 2021, the movie was later dubbed into other regional languages.

This movie has now been released nationwide in Japan. The movie has been renamed as 'Sensei' which means 'a teacher' in Nihongo (Japanese).

It can be recalled that Rajinikanth's 'Muthu' is still considered one of the evergreen classics among the Japanese audience. It was renamed and released as 'The Dancing Maharaja'. It is also one of the highest-grossing Indian movies in Japan. Many Indian movies especially South Indian movies have been released in Japan ever since.

Accordingly, Master joins the list. Recently, SS Rajamouli's acclaimed commercial entertainer RRR had released in Japan, and the trio - Rajamouli, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan visited the country for the movie's promotions.