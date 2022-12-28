Vijay’s Thalapathy 67: THIS Sensational Villain Joins Cast Of Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial

Even as we are awaiting the release of Vijay's next movie Varisu, reports on his next films after that have already started surfacing online. His next movie, tentatively titled Thalapathy 67 will be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. While we are waiting for more updates about the upcoming movie, it has been revealed by ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon that he is on board the movie for an important role.

Speaking in a conference with Galata Plus, the director said, "I am in his (Lokesh Kanagaraj) film (Thalapathy 67). I saw him now and since he gave me his nod to divulge this, I'm confirming it here now." Though the director did not reveal his role in the film, it is being reported that he will be seen playing the main antagonist. But let us wait until the makers announce his role officially.