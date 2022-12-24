Vijay’s Varisu Audio Launch: Fans Allege Foul Play In Ticket Sale; Lambast Makers On Twitter

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie Varisu is set to hit the theaters on Pongal 2023. Ahead of its release, the makers are on a spree of promoting the film. On Friday, the makers arranged an audio launch event in Chennai's Nehru stadium. While the makers did not reveal any details regarding the ticket sales, fans stated on Twitter that the seating is arranged on a first-come-first-serve basis and fans were not charged for the tickets.

While some fans alleged that the ticket distribution was not fair and that so many fans were not allowed to enter the stadium though they had the passes to enter. Videos surfaced online, where fans and the cops were seen arguing over their entry into the stadium. A video showed the cops closing the gate denying entry to fans inside the stadium. The event will be hosted by Bigg Boss Tamil 5 fame Raju Jeyamohan. A few days back, the announced the news on his Twitter space.