Director SRS Shabharesh worked hard for 10 years to bring us this stunning piece of art. Music director Santhosh Narayanan has composed the song and they made it as a documentary for future generations. The prestigious project is produced by The Symbol Company. A small glimpse of the album song's video was released recently on YouTube. In the beginning, you will get the feeling of a high budget tourism promo video. But slowly you will start to connect with the region and the music will hit you hard with the Nadaswaram. Then you start googling places to visit in Tamil Nadu.

"We approached Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara for their special appearance in the video. Both of them watched the rushes that we shot till then. They really liked our work and immediately said yes amidst their busy schedule just because of their love for the state of Tamil Nadu. Vijay Sethupathi also came forward to lend his voice for the narration part," says director SRS Shabharesh to an entertainment portal.

The magnificent state of India is captured brilliantly for this music video by the most talented cinematographers Vijay Kartik Kannan, Madhesh Manickam, Gopinath and Balaji. The breathtaking visuals gives a dopamine hit. Goosebumps guaranteed while watching it with Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi's voice and Lady Superstar Nayanthara's screen presence. The drone visuals and colour grading are just impeccable. More than 1000 crew members worked together for this beautiful song. And to our surprise, not even a single shot has the work of computer graphics in it. So many people coming together across a period of 10 years is not a simple task. This is the story of the rich land of Tamil Nadu.

The entire album song will speak about the land with five types of terrain. The land that embraced four supreme values of life. The land of three forms of Thamizh language. The land of Thiruvalluvar; the man who described the world in two lines. The land which brings all these wonders into one. Let's wait for the official announcement of 'Thai Engal Thamizh Naadey' album song. Congratulations to the entire team and their efforts!

