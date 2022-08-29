Jawan is one of the most anticipated films of actor Shah Rukh Khan. The movie has been always trending during its pre-production and production stages at each phase for its epic cast and crew. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara as the female lead and director Atlee Kumar, and the Kollywood debut of King Khan.

Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. According to a Pinkvilla exclusive story, Vijay has charged a whopping Rs 21 Crore for his role in the film. With the thunderous response of his character Santhanam and Sethupathi's portrayal of it in Vikram, the versatile actor is said to have hiked his fee from Rs 15 Crore to Rs 21 Crore. The paperwork for the same has been recently done. The makers of the film reportedly spilled the beans which also included that Vijay Sethupathi had let go of two other projects to be part of Jawan, just because it is Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee. Atlee has written an author-backed role for Sethupathi and that is why the makers have not refrained from bringing him on board.