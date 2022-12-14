A recent photo of Thalapathy Vijay surfaced online a couple of days back, which took the internet by storm. The photo shows the actor carrying a physically challenged fan, and he was lauded for the kind gesture that she showed toward his fans. The actor is known for his kindness, and often times he has made the headlines for the same.
Vijay VIRAL PIC: Did You Know Thalapathy Paid A Whopping Sum For This Simple Pair Of Slippers?
Speaking of the picture, Thalapathy is seen in a simple all-black outfit and paired it with a pair of elegant slippers. For those who are curious about his outfit, we stumbled upon the website of the popular footwear brand, Birkenstock where we found the exact model footwear that Vijay wore in the viral photo. Going by the website, the footwear is from their Mayari Birko – Flor range, and slippers from this model have been priced Rs. 5,999.
Speaking of Vijay, will be next seen in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie Varisu aka Varisudu directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, while Tamil actor Shamm is expected to play the main antagonist. Sangeetha, Yogi Babu, Samyuktha Karthik, Sarathkumar, and Prakash Raj will be seen playing the important roles.
Popular Telugu filmmaker Dil Raju has bankrolled the movie and it will hit the theaters as a Pongal/Sankranti special on January 12 thus clashing at the box office with Ajith Kumar’s upcoming movie Thunivu. The H Vinoth directorial is slated for release on January 13. It stars Manju Warrier as the leading lady.
As far as Varisu is concerned, two songs have been released from the movie so far namely Ranjithame and Thee Thalapathy, both of which have turned out to be chartbusters. S Thaman is the film’s music composer. He has another project in the lineup tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who directed Vijay’s previous movie Master. Going by the recent media reports, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has been approached to play the main antagonist in the upcoming movie. The yet-to-be-titled movie is presently in the pre-production process. It is expected that the makers will start the production work after Varisu hits the theaters.
