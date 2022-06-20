Vikram Day 17 Box Office Collection: The High-Octane Action Flick By Lokesh Kanagaraj Is The Ultimate Winner!

Actor Kamal Haasan is undoubtedly the happiest person on earth. The veteran, who has been away from the silver screen for about three years, has hit the jackpot with Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram. The movie showcased Kamal Haasan in his most stylist avatar and the actor delivered a career-best performance.

Vikram has recorded the highest pre-release business for Kamal Haasan in his career spanning almost five decades. The movie made more than Rs 200 Crore without the theatrical release share. Post its release across the world, Vikram has been receiving rave reviews. The movie became an instant hit and minted more money than the makers thought of.