Vikram, an action entertainer directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil has become the highest grosser of the year in Kollywood. The movie brought back the veteran Kamal Haasan in his game.
Vikram Day 18 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Action Film Is An All-Time Kollywood Hit
Kamal Haasan made a come back to the silver screen after three years in an out-and-out action film under the direction of Lokesh, who earlier helmed Khaithi as Vikram's prequel. Planned to be made into a trilogy, Vikram is the second installment of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). The film also stars actor Suriya in a cameo towards the climax, in the role of Rolex, a ruthless drug dealer.
Produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran on Kamal's own Raaj Kamal Films International, the movie is having continuous full-packed shows at the theatres in south India. The movie made a pre-release business of Rs 200 Crore excluding the theatrical numbers. Post the film's release, within two weeks, the movie grossed Rs 300 Crore.
Here is a look at the Vikram 18 days box office collection worldwide
Tamil Nadu - Rs 160.50 Crore
Telugu States- Rs 27.35 Crore
Karnataka- Rs 19.05 Crore
Kerala - Rs 35.30Crore
ROI - Rs 9.95 Crore
Overseas - Rs 115.30 Crore
Total worldwide collection - Rs 367.45 Crore Gross
Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, and Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film.
Cinematography of the film was handled by Girish Gangadharan while Philomin Raj trimmed the sequences.
- Vikram Day 19 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj Whip Up A Tsunami Of Kollywood!
- Vikram Day 17 Box Office Collection: The High-Octane Action Flick By Lokesh Kanagaraj Is The Ultimate Winner!
- Vikram Day 16 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh's Action Flick Re-writes Records In Tamil Nadu!
- Thalapathy 67: Kamal Haasan To Join Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Next?
- Vikram Is The First Film In Tamil Nadu To Collect Rs 75 Crore: Udhayanidhi Stalin
- Vikram Day 15 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Magnum Opus Creates A Massive Record!
- Vikram: Kamal Haasan & Lokesh Kanagaraj Celebrate The Success With A Grand Dinner!
- Vikram Day 14 Box Office Collection: Clearly There's No Stopping This High-Octane Action Flick!
- Vikram Day 13 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan-Kanagaraj's Film Is On A Money Minting Mission!
- Vikram Day 12 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan Starrer Becomes Highest Grossing Tamil Movie Of 2022
- Vikram Day 11 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's Film Thumps Box Office Records; Crosses Rs 300 Crore Mark!
- Ponniyin Selvan Teaser To Be Released In July At Thanjavur Big Temple: Reports