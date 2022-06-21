Vikram, an action entertainer directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil has become the highest grosser of the year in Kollywood. The movie brought back the veteran Kamal Haasan in his game.

Kamal Haasan made a come back to the silver screen after three years in an out-and-out action film under the direction of Lokesh, who earlier helmed Khaithi as Vikram's prequel. Planned to be made into a trilogy, Vikram is the second installment of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). The film also stars actor Suriya in a cameo towards the climax, in the role of Rolex, a ruthless drug dealer.

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran on Kamal's own Raaj Kamal Films International, the movie is having continuous full-packed shows at the theatres in south India. The movie made a pre-release business of Rs 200 Crore excluding the theatrical numbers. Post the film's release, within two weeks, the movie grossed Rs 300 Crore.

Here is a look at the Vikram 18 days box office collection worldwide

Tamil Nadu - Rs 160.50 Crore

Telugu States- Rs 27.35 Crore

Karnataka- Rs 19.05 Crore

Kerala - Rs 35.30Crore

ROI - Rs 9.95 Crore

Overseas - Rs 115.30 Crore

Total worldwide collection - Rs 367.45 Crore Gross

Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, and Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film.

Cinematography of the film was handled by Girish Gangadharan while Philomin Raj trimmed the sequences.