Kamal Haasan's high voltage action drama Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is a brilliant masterpiece and rightly so, the movie is ringing the cash registers ever since it opened in theatres across the world on June 3.

The movie set a massive record by making a pre-release business of Rs 200 Crore excluding the theatre rights and collection. After its release, the movie is now close to minting a whopping Rs 400 Crore. The movie is deemed as the most profitable venture of Kollywood ever and is the winner in the box office history.

With a power-packed cast in the form of Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil to accentuate the film's range and performances, director Lokesh has put together a brilliant show. Vikram also has actor Suriya in a special role as the ruler of the drug mafia. The role which Suriya played, Rolex, is in itself a greater continuation of the film. Vikram will be made into a trilogy, confirmed the director.

Down below is the worldwide overall collection of Vikram at the box office.

Tamil Nadu - Rs 162.10 Crore

Telugu States- Rs 27.75 Crore

Karnataka- Rs 19.20 Crore

Kerala - Rs 35.70 Crore

ROI - Rs 10.19 Crore

Overseas - Rs 116.35 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 371.29 Crore Gross

Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, and Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film, which is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the former's production house Raaj Kamal Films International.