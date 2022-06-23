Kamal Haasan's high voltage action drama Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is a brilliant masterpiece and rightly so, the movie is ringing the cash registers ever since it opened in theatres across the world on June 3.
Vikram Day 20 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Action Film Nears Rs 400 Crore
The movie set a massive record by making a pre-release business of Rs 200 Crore excluding the theatre rights and collection. After its release, the movie is now close to minting a whopping Rs 400 Crore. The movie is deemed as the most profitable venture of Kollywood ever and is the winner in the box office history.
With a power-packed cast in the form of Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil to accentuate the film's range and performances, director Lokesh has put together a brilliant show. Vikram also has actor Suriya in a special role as the ruler of the drug mafia. The role which Suriya played, Rolex, is in itself a greater continuation of the film. Vikram will be made into a trilogy, confirmed the director.
Down below is the worldwide overall collection of Vikram at the box office.
Tamil Nadu - Rs 162.10 Crore
Telugu States- Rs 27.75 Crore
Karnataka- Rs 19.20 Crore
Kerala - Rs 35.70 Crore
ROI - Rs 10.19 Crore
Overseas - Rs 116.35 Crore
Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 371.29 Crore Gross
Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, and Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film, which is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the former's production house Raaj Kamal Films International.
