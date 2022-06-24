Director Lokesh Kanagaraj flexed his brilliance on the silver screen with Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram. The high-voltage action thriller has an impeccable cast in the form of Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, who added an edge and brought balance to the narrative.

Vikram is a second outing in the planned trilogy of Lokesh Cinematic Universe which will include another sequel taking Rolex's character a notch above full-length.

Vikram made a pre-release business of Rs 200 Crore excluding theatrical profit and created a sensational record in the industry of Kollywood. The movie grossed a whopping Rs 350 Crore officially and is marching towards collecting Rs 400 Crore, all this within 21 days of its worldwide release.

Take a look at the Vikram 21 Days Box Office Collection worldwide down below

Tamil Nadu - Rs 162.80 Crore

Telugu States- Rs 27.95 Crore

Karnataka- Rs 19.30 Crore

Kerala - Rs 35.99 Crore

ROI - Rs 10.43 Crore

Overseas - Rs 116.99 Crore

Total worldwide collection - Rs 373.46 Crore

Kamal Haasan in association with R Mahendran produced Vikram under their own Raaj Kamal Films International banner. Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for the film is lauded for his background score that elevated the movie viewing experience of this action drama.

Gayathrie Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Elango Kumaravel, and Santhana Bharathi are a few who played prominent roles in the film.

Vikram has cinematography by Girish Gangadharan and Philomin Raj edited the film's footage. Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies distributed the movie across Tamil Nadu. The movie was made on a budget ranging from Rs 120 - Rs 150 Crore.