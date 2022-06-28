Vikram Day 25 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Vikram Day 25 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan, Vi

Kamal Haasan's Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is ringing the cash registers non-stop even after 25 days of its theatrical release. The movie is renowned as the most profitable venture ever made in Kollywood.

Vikram is playing to successful occupancy ratios in theatres across the country. The movie has been raving reviews for the film's story, narration, performances, and casting. Kamal Haasan made an appearance on the silver screen after a gap of three long years and is back in form.

Vikram 25 Days worldwide Box Office Collection is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs 171.67 Crore

Telugu States- Rs 29.30 Crore

Karnataka- Rs 19.67 Crore

Kerala - Rs 36.99 Crore

ROI - Rs 11.45 Crore

Overseas - Rs 119.55 Crore

Total worldwide collection - Rs 388.63 Crore Gross

Vikram has Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles. Lokesh Kanagaraj has made a brilliant multistarrer film and the film is a classic example of a chic high-octane action thriller. The film's casting is highly appreciated. Kamal Haasan, who was on cloud 9 after the success of Vikram gifted a Rs 65 lakh Lexus car to director Lokesh Kanagaraj and a Rolex watch to actor Suriya. He also drenched the other cast and crew in his love and gifts, following the success.

Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Santhana Bharathi, Elango Kumaravel, G Marimuthi, Aruldoss, and Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film. Vikram is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the former's own production house Raaj Kamal Films International.

Vikram is Cinematographed by Girish Gangadharan and Edited by Philomin Raj. Anirudh Ravichander composed the film's song and background score which received great appreciation.