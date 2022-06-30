Vikram Day 27 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial Has No Boundaries At The BO!

Kamal Haasan's Vikram, under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj, is officially the most profitable venture ever made in Kollywood. The movie has registered a never-seen-before record both before and after its theatrical release. The movie is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran on the former's own production house Raaj Kamal Films International.

Vikram is a classic example of how the multistarrer cast can be brought together and tied up in a gripping thriller with a character edge. Lokesh Kanagaraj has dealt with the subject with ease and produced a masterpiece of cinema. Vikram is one movie that the Indian movie industry would be proud of for its story, narration, impeccable casting, production quality, exciting background music, and fight choreography among others.

The movie which made a pre-release business of Rs 200 Crore excluding the theatrical rights has now been making money without pause. Even after completing three weeks of theatrical run, the movie is running successfully across the country, especially in southern parts of India.

Advertisement Advertisement

Take a look at Vikram 27 Days worldwide Box Office Collection is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs 173.01 Crore

Telugu States- Rs 29.60 Crore

Karnataka- Rs 20.59 Crore

Kerala - Rs 38.35 Crore

ROI - Rs 12.15 Crore

Overseas - Rs 120.80 Crore

Total worldwide collection - Rs 394.50 Crore Gross

Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Santhana Bharathi, Elango Kumaravel, G Marimuthi, Aruldoss, and Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film.

Vikram is Cinematographed by Girish Gangadharan and Edited by Philomin Raj. Anirudh Ravichander composed the film's song and background score which received great appreciation.