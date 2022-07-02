Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's magnum opus Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil in lead roles is close to minting Rs 400 Crore at the box office. The movie showcased the veteran actor in a stylish avatar in a role seeking vengeance.

Kamal Haasan made an appearance on the silver screen after a gap of almost six years. Vikram, produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under Raaj Kamal Films International, has made a pre-release business of Rs 200 Crore. This is the first time ever in Kamal Haasan's career spanning four decades.

The movie is loaded with scenes that are equally emotional and gives an adrenaline rush. With an impeccable casting, the movie is a multistarrer masterpiece.

Vikram, which has been running successfully for about a month at the theatres to occupied screens, is going to premiere on the digital streaming platform Disney + Hotstar from July 8.

Take a look at Vikram 29 Days worldwide box office collection is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs 175.85 Crore

Telugu States- Rs 29.60 Crore

Karnataka- Rs 20.72 Crore

Kerala - Rs 38.50 Crore

ROI - Rs 12.40 Crore

Overseas - Rs 121.30 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 398.72 Crore Gross

Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Santhana Bharathi, Elango Kumaravel, G Marimuthi, Aruldoss, and Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film.

Vikram is Cinematographed by Girish Gangadharan and Edited by Philomin Raj. Anirudh Ravichander composed the film's songs and background score which received great appreciation.