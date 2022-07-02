Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's magnum opus Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil in lead roles is close to minting Rs 400 Crore at the box office. The movie showcased the veteran actor in a stylish avatar in a role seeking vengeance.
Vikram Day 29 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan's Film Continues Successful Run At The BO!
Kamal Haasan made an appearance on the silver screen after a gap of almost six years. Vikram, produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under Raaj Kamal Films International, has made a pre-release business of Rs 200 Crore. This is the first time ever in Kamal Haasan's career spanning four decades.
The movie is loaded with scenes that are equally emotional and gives an adrenaline rush. With an impeccable casting, the movie is a multistarrer masterpiece.
Vikram, which has been running successfully for about a month at the theatres to occupied screens, is going to premiere on the digital streaming platform Disney + Hotstar from July 8.
Take a look at Vikram 29 Days worldwide box office collection is as follows:
Tamil Nadu - Rs 175.85 Crore
Telugu States- Rs 29.60 Crore
Karnataka- Rs 20.72 Crore
Kerala - Rs 38.50 Crore
ROI - Rs 12.40 Crore
Overseas - Rs 121.30 Crore
Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 398.72 Crore Gross
Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Santhana Bharathi, Elango Kumaravel, G Marimuthi, Aruldoss, and Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film.
Vikram is Cinematographed by Girish Gangadharan and Edited by Philomin Raj. Anirudh Ravichander composed the film's songs and background score which received great appreciation.
- Vikram Day 27 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial Has No Boundaries At The BO!
- Vikram Day 26 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan's Film Is Inches Away From Grossing Rs 400 Crore!
- Kamal Haasan Sets Internet On Fire With His Push-Ups Video From Vikram Location, See Post
- Actor Suriya's Insta Post About Kamal Haasan's Gift For his Vikram character Rolex gets Over 2 Million Likes
- Vikram Day 25 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi & Fahadh Faasil Churn Out Magic
- Vikram Day 24 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh's Film Sets An All-Time Kollywood Record!
- Vikram Day 21 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan's Action Film Marches Towards Rs 400 Crore!
- Thalapathy 67: Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Action Film To Start Rolling In October?
- Vikram Day 20 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Action Film Nears Rs 400 Crore
- Vikram Day 19 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj Whip Up A Tsunami Of Kollywood!
- Vikram Day 18 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Action Film Is An All-Time Kollywood Hit
- Vikram Day 17 Box Office Collection: The High-Octane Action Flick By Lokesh Kanagaraj Is The Ultimate Winner!