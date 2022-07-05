Kamal Haasan returned to the big screen after a gap of nearly six years with Vikram. He produced the film under his own banner Raaj Kamal Films International in association with R Mahendran.
Vikram Day 32 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan's Film To Run In Theatres After OTT Premiere?
Although the film drew some inspiration from Vikram, Kamal's film from the 80s, the plot is connected to Karthi- starrer Kaithi, which is conceived as the first instalment of Lokesh Cinematic Universe. With the introduction of Suriya's character Rolex, a drug kingpin, the third instalment is set to promise a greater cinematic experience.
Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi are placed in two pivotal characters as Amar and Santhanam respectively, who take the movie's premsise to a whole new level. The movie is commended for its story, casting, performances and background score.
The movie made unprecedented profits after the theatrical release. Vikram made a pre-release business of more than Rs 200 Crore. The movie is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from July 8 but given the trend, the movie is promising to run in theatres.
Take a look at Vikram 32 days worldwide box office collection as follows:
Tamil Nadu - Rs 177.89 Crore
Telugu States- Rs 30.37 Crore
Karnataka- Rs 21.04 Crore
Kerala - Rs 39.10 Crore
ROI - Rs 12.97 Crore
Overseas - Rs 123.40 Crore
Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 404.77 Crore Gross
Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Santhana Bharathi, Elango Kumaravel, G Marimuthi, Aruldoss, and Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film.
Kamal Haasan is backed by a tremendous cast that includes Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in the film, in roles that are tailor-made for them. The director succeeded in making a spot-on commercial film with a multi-star cast and made it a double blockbuster.
Anirudh Ravichander composed the film's song and background score which received great appreciation. Vikram is Cinematographed by Girish Gangadharan and Edited by Philomin Raj.
