Vikram Day 32 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan's Film To Run In Theatres After OTT Premiere?


Advertisement

Kamal Haasan returned to the big screen after a gap of nearly six years with Vikram. He produced the film under his own banner Raaj Kamal Films International in association with R Mahendran.

Although the film drew some inspiration from Vikram, Kamal's film from the 80s, the plot is connected to Karthi- starrer Kaithi, which is conceived as the first instalment of Lokesh Cinematic Universe. With the introduction of Suriya's character Rolex, a drug kingpin, the third instalment is set to promise a greater cinematic experience.

Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi are placed in two pivotal characters as Amar and Santhanam respectively, who take the movie's premsise to a whole new level. The movie is commended for its story, casting, performances and background score.

The movie made unprecedented profits after the theatrical release. Vikram made a pre-release business of more than Rs 200 Crore. The movie is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from July 8 but given the trend, the movie is promising to run in theatres.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Take a look at Vikram 32 days worldwide box office collection as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs 177.89 Crore
Telugu States- Rs 30.37 Crore
Karnataka- Rs 21.04 Crore
Kerala - Rs 39.10 Crore
ROI - Rs 12.97 Crore
Overseas - Rs 123.40 Crore
Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 404.77 Crore Gross

Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Santhana Bharathi, Elango Kumaravel, G Marimuthi, Aruldoss, and Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film.

Kamal Haasan is backed by a tremendous cast that includes Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in the film, in roles that are tailor-made for them. The director succeeded in making a spot-on commercial film with a multi-star cast and made it a double blockbuster.

Anirudh Ravichander composed the film's song and background score which received great appreciation. Vikram is Cinematographed by Girish Gangadharan and Edited by Philomin Raj.

Advertisement
MOREKAMAL HAASANNEWS
Read More About: #kamal haasan #vijay sethupathi #fahadh faasil #lokesh kanagaraj
Published On July 5, 2022

Read more...