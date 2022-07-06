Vikram Hitlist is the movie that Kollywood Film Industry is proud of making. The movie is a masterpiece and is currently holding the record of collecting a gross of Rs 400 Crore plus at the box office. In addition, Vikram did a pre-release business of Rs 200 Crore plus earlier, standing as the most profitable venture ever made in Kollywood.
Vikram Day 33 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan's Hit Film Continues To Run At The Box Office!
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram is the second instalment to what is supposed as the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). With Kaithi being the first, the next sequel will be massive given the characters and actors that portrayed them.
Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor has appeared on the silver screen after a gap of almost six years. He produced the film under his own Raaj Kamal Films International, in association with R Mahendran. The movie saw a double blockbuster success at the theatres across the country and overseas.
Vikram is set to premiere on OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar from July 8. However, the film is continuing to run at the theatres with a great number of shows and occupancy.
Take a look at Vikram 32 days worldwide box office collection as follows:
Tamil Nadu - Rs 178. 49 Crore
Telugu States- Rs 30.43 Crore
Karnataka- Rs 21.10 Crore
Kerala - Rs 39.17 Crore
ROI - Rs 12.99 Crore
Overseas - Rs 123.47 Crore
Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 405.65 Crore Gross
Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Santhana Bharathi, Elango Kumaravel, G Marimuthi, Aruldoss, and Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film.
Kamal Haasan is supported by a tremendous cast that includes Fahadh Faasil, Suriya, and Vijay Sethupathi in roles that they excelled in.
Anirudh Ravichander composed the film's song and background score which received great appreciation. Vikram is Cinematographed by Girish Gangadharan and Edited by Philomin Raj.
Kamal Haasan gave away expensive gifts to the cast and crew and congratulated the distributors of the film on its success. He threw a success bash for all of them.
- Vikram Day 32 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan's Film To Run In Theatres After OTT Premiere?
- Vikram Day 31 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan's Action Flick Is Just Days Away From OTT Premiere
- Vikram Day 30 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh's Action Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Gross!
- Vikram Day 29 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan's Film Continues Successful Run At The BO!
- Vikram Day 27 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial Has No Boundaries At The BO!
- Vikram Day 26 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan's Film Is Inches Away From Grossing Rs 400 Crore!
- Kamal Haasan Sets Internet On Fire With His Push-Ups Video From Vikram Location, See Post
- Actor Suriya's Insta Post About Kamal Haasan's Gift For his Vikram character Rolex gets Over 2 Million Likes
- Vikram Day 25 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi & Fahadh Faasil Churn Out Magic
- Vikram Day 24 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh's Film Sets An All-Time Kollywood Record!
- Vikram Day 21 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan's Action Film Marches Towards Rs 400 Crore!
- Thalapathy 67: Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Action Film To Start Rolling In October?