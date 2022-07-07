Young director Lokesh Kanagaraj had risen to international fame with his latest film- veteran actor, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's Vikram. The movie is billed as the most profitable venture ever made in Kollywood. Vikram had crossed Rs 400 Crore at the box office and just days before its digital release on Disney+ Hotstar OTT is continuing to run with full capacity at the theatres.
Vikram Day 34 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh's Movie Is A Record Breaker In Kollywood!
Kamal Haasan produced Vikram after listening to the script narrated by Lokesh, who adores the former. The movie is conceived as the sequel to Kaithi, which has Karthi in the lead role. There will be another sequel to Vikram, in which Suriya's character Rolex will be shown in a powerful role coming face-to-face with Kamal's character Vikram AKA Karnan.
Take a look at Vikram 34 days worldwide box office collection as follows:
Tamil Nadu - Rs 178. 69 Crore
Telugu States- Rs 30.64 Crore
Karnataka- Rs 21.19 Crore
Kerala - Rs 39.26 Crore
ROI - Rs 13.07 Crore
Overseas - Rs 123.53 Crore
Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 406.38 Crore Gross
The movie stars powerhouse talents like Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles. To make a multistarrer film with a cast like Vikram's, a director's conviction has to be as strong as his confidence. However, everything fell in place for Vikram, making it a cult classic.
Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Santhana Bharathi, Elango Kumaravel, G Marimuthi, Aruldoss, and Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film.
Anirudh Ravichander composed the film's songs and background score which received great appreciation. Vikram is Cinematographed by Girish Gangadharan and Edited by Philomin Raj.
Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal International Films produced Vikram in association with R Mahendran.
